Crash closes road in Ponte Vedra | Traffic Alert ⚠️

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A crash has closed a road in Ponte Vedra on Sunday morning. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media at about 10 a.m. that Solana Road from Hog Pen Road to Belvedere Placed is closed and drivers should seek an alternative route.

