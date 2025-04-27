Motorcyclist dies in Nassau County crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday in Nassau County. The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on County Road 121 and Settindown Drive.

The motorcyclist, a 49-year-old Jacksonville man, was riding northbound on CR-121 when he lost control navigating a curve in the road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The rider struck a utility police and was thrown from the motorcycle, the release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

