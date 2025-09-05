Crash, construction causing major delays on I-295 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction on Interstate 295 was already causing major delays Friday morning, but a crash is now making matters much worse for commuters. A mangled truck on the side of the road and a vehicle flipped over in the roadway near Interstate 10 has squeezed I-295 north traffic to one lane just before 7 a.m.

Bethany Reese is in the Action News Jax First Alert Traffic Center right now with more details and updates. WATCH HERE: >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.