Crash on I-95 ties up traffic at International Golf Parkway, related to the search for a suspect

A crash on Interstate 95 southbound near International Golf Parkway in St. Johns County tied up traffic on Thursday evening.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said this crash is related to the search for a suspect off U.S. 1 and Abbotts Way:

“This afternoon, the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop on I-95 and deputies pitted the vehicle in the area of IGP. The suspect fled on foot, stole a van and fled at a high rate of speed down IGP towards U.S. 1. The suspect ditched the vehicle on U.S. 1 near Abbotts Way and deputies are currently searching for the suspect.”

Action News Jax will update you as soon as we learn more.

