Crash on Interstate 95 NB near the Florida-Georgia line slowing traffic

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A crash near the Florida-Georgia line on Interstate 95 northbound is slowing traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-95 NB before St. Marys Road (County Road 61).

GDOT said two left lanes are blocked.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.