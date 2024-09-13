Crash on Old St. Augustine Road near I-95, Jacksonville police responding

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road near Interstate 95.

JSO said one westbound lane is shut down, but traffic is not being rerouted.

Police will hold a briefing on the crash around 1:15 p.m. Action News Jax will have the latest updates as they become available.

