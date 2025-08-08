Crash with multiple injuries on SR207 St. Johns County | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital, one in a trauma center with serious injuries, the other in stable condition after a crash Friday morning at State Road 207 and Vermont Boulevard, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The fire department posted about the wreck on social media after 6 a.m. The accident included a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, the post states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.