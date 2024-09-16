Crews spotted making repairs to damaged roofs at University Plaza Apartments in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax returned Monday to a Jacksonville public housing complex that had several units condemned.

We found workers on the roofs of the University Plaza Apartments attempting to make repairs.

Leaking roofs continue to be an issue for neighbors at the complex in the Hogans Creek area. One resident who was too nervous to go on camera said it’s been a problem since she moved in roughly two months ago, but has gotten much worse from all the heavy rain.

She’s been using bowls and pots to collect the drops. At least six units have been condemned from issues and tarps were spotted over several buildings.

Other neighbors like Bryant Dubois said his friends have been dealing with issues.

“I spent the night with one of my friends. She had brain surgery on her head, the roof fell on her in her apartment,” he said.

Action News Jax has been telling you for over a week about the problems, with several roofs caving in after the rain made problems worse. For Dubois, he said another friend of his is having sewage troubles, sharing a video with Action News Jax of a dirty bathtub.

“When the neighbors flush their toilet, the sewage comes into their tubs, just last night it was overflowing,” he said. “I cut the valve off one of them and water still coming through their toilet like pads, tissue, doo-doo coming in through the toilet and the tub.”

Action News Jax reached out to the managing office and a worker told us the property manager would give us a call, but we’re still waiting to hear back. Action News Jax also reached out to the City of Jacksonville and we are still waiting for a response.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent us the following statement, after we asked about what is being done to fix the issues:

“The health, safety, and security of residents in assisted housing is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). HUD is aware of the issues at University Plaza Apartments and is in direct contact with the owner and management agent. Ownership has provided impacted residents with access to hotel suites, equipped with kitchens, until repairs are completed. HUD continues to work with the City of Jacksonville to improve conditions at University Plaza Apartments and will continue to take enforcement actions within our authority until issues are resolved.”

A HUD spokesperson also said they were contacted on September 13, and that ownership is working to get the issues rectified as quickly as possible, saying the excessive rains have kept the vendor from being able to start work on the roofs. An official said once the roofs are fixed, the interior ceilings will be as well.

