Crowded House coming to The Amp in St. Augustine

St. Augustine, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre welcomes Crowded House on Thursday, August 29.

The popular 80s band from Australia is known for their hits like “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and “Something So Strong”.

Now, they’re making St. Augustine their first U.S. stop on their “Gravity Stairs Tour”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Or you can avoid extra fees by purchasing tickets in person at the venue’s box office, which is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Credit and debit card payments only.

For a complete listing of upcoming events at The Amp, visit TheAmp.com.

