CrowdStrike cyber incident impacts local hospitals, governments and public safety systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CrowdStrike cyber incident has had wide-ranging impacts here in Northeast Florida, affecting businesses, local governments, and public safety systems.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax has been surveying which systems were impacted and which ones were spared.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Jacksonville itself saw virtually no impacts from the CrowdStrike cyber incident, but JSO did report its non-emergency line went down for a few hours before the issues were resolved around 4 AM.

“Our technology infrastructure is fully online, and constituent services remain unaffected. The Duval County Emergency Preparedness Division is coordinating with our local partners to make sure there are not any unmet needs. A handful of partners are experiencing minor service disruptions, and those services are slowly being restored. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates to the public as needed,” said Mayor Donna Deegan in a statement.

Clay schools also saw no impacts.

Nor did UF Health.

RELATED: CrowdStrike, Microsoft outage: Flights grounded, business stopped globally

Clay County government did see some impacts, including intermittent 911 outages from midnight to 5:30 AM and issues with its online permitting system.

“That cause is under investigation,” a county spokesperson told Action News Jax.

Baptist Hospital also had computer systems experience issues.

“Multiple fixes are in process and we remain operational,” a spokesperson for the hospital told Action News Jax.

St. Johns County seems to have had the most disruptions locally, including the Ponte Vedra DMV having to turn people like Valerie Cob away for the better part of the day.

“I was hoping to get a car today,” said Cob.

RELATED: Clay County 911 services restored after morning outages

St. Johns also says its 911 computer-aided disputed was down until 5:30 AM, but noted it did not cause any response time delays.

“It is important to confirm that this community’s public safety and the security of the County’s financial assets were never at risk. Also, no breach of data has been confirmed at this time,” said St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews in an emailed statement.

And for those turned away at the DMV in Ponte Vedra, the office in St. Augustine was operational.

According to residents who paid it a visit Friday, things were moving smoothly.

“We were prepared for lots and lots of people and waiting in long lines, but it was great,” said St. Johns County resident Sandy Cincotta.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.