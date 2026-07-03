Cummer Museum celebrates America’s 250th with free festivities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we approach America’s 250th birthday, semi-quincentennial celebrations are planned all across Florida’s First Coast. The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens held its festivities Friday.

Visitors were greeted by the sounds of multiple musical genres from multi-generational band The Committee.

And had food such as the museum cafe’s Americana-themed cookout courtesy of Chef’s Garden Catering.

“Mini beef hot dog, we have tater tots, mac & cheese, pops, and we have mini burger sliders,” said Chef Farshad Zamani, showing the food to our camera.

The Cummer Museum had all the trappings of a Fourth of July barbecue.

“We just made it a big party for the community,” said Museum spokeswoman Kelly Belich.

And who in the community is more excited than the kids — like seven year old Gregeory.

“What do you enjoy about the Fourth of July?” asked Action News Jax’s Zion Decoteau.

“Uuhhh…. That you get to do firewoooooorks!!!” Gregory replied emphatically!

As the museum is closed on the Fourth of July, it pulled out all the stops for the third. Did we mention it was free—instead of its usual free first Saturday admission.

“What an important moment in our nation, history, and what better way to celebrate it than together as a community for free families, people of all ages together, I mean, that’s sort of what it’s all about,” Belich explained.

While the museum doesn’t have a specific America 250 exhibit, everything here today speaks to the country’s history, such as music.

“Music is an expression of all of us,” said The Committee guitarist Justin Lane. “African culture, from Native American culture that’s him, like informed blues and rock, everything that is American music,” Lane continued.

Even appreciation of American art speaks to our history.

“And I think that’s just a universal and important experience for everybody,” said Belich

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