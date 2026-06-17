Cummer Museum hosting free event to celebrate America’s 250th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens will host a free, family-friendly event to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The museum’s “America Turns 250″ event will take place on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free event will include music from The Committee Band as well as a special performance from the Sandalwood High School Marching Band. Attendees can also get free access to the galleries, face painting, lawn games in the Cummer Gardens, scavenger hunts, artmaking activities, and the opportunity to make your own cyanotype print with artist Amanda Rosenblatt.

The schedule for the America Turns 250 event includes:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - The Committee Band

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. - Make your own cyanotype print with artist Amanda Rosenblatt

1 to 1:30 p.m. - Sandalwood High School Marching Band

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Face painting with artist Tiffany Rodriguez

All Day - Drop-in artmaking activities, scavenger hunt, lawn games.

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