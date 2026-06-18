Sketch released of man who grabbed woman while walking in Jennings State Forest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch Wednesday of the man accused of grabbing a woman as she walked her dog in Jennings State Forest.

Composite sketch of man involved in Jennings Forest battery incident The Clay County Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch of man involved in Jennings Forest battery incident. Do you recognize him?

Sheriff Michelle Cook said the woman, who is in her 20s, was walking her dog near Powell Ford Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when an unknown man approached and grabbed her arm.

Fearing for her safety, she threw her backpack at the man, and her dog scared him off, allowing her to get away unharmed.

Investigators said the dog bit the man during the encounter, leaving him with a likely noticeable injury to his right forearm.

Cook gave a briefing about the incident on Facebook on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Cook said the victim gave the following description of the man’s physical features and what he was wearing:

White male in his late 40s

Approximately 6 feet tall

Medium build, between 200 and 215 pounds

Gray salt and pepper beard with little or no mustache

Scruffy hair

Yellow teeth

Strong, musty odor

Wearing dark long-sleeved shirt that had small graphic on the chest

Dark jeans or pants

Hiking boots

Do you recognize this person from the composite sketch? If you have any information, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 and ask for Detective Halston Jones.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch app, or you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing **TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.