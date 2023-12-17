Local

Damage and crashes reported in Jacksonville, Northeast Florida due to weather

By April Davis, News 104.5 WOKV

Car spun into ditch I-95 north of airport Car spun into ditch, crews helping driver I-95 north of airport

Damage and crashes Sunday morning have been attributed to the weather as the First Alert Weather Day continues through the day.

A tree fell in the Moncrief area and damaged a home. The tree went through the roof and into a bedroom, but no one was injured.

Here is what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

MORNING/AFTERNOON: The focus is shifting to isolated tornadoes and strong winds through sunrise Sunday, possibly as late as 8 a.m. or so, but rain and severe storm threat will quickly diminish thereafter. A few scattered, quick-hitting showers into the early afternoon will not significantly add to rainfall totals.

