Damage and crashes reported in Jacksonville, Northeast Florida due to weather

Damage and crashes Sunday morning have been attributed to the weather as the First Alert Weather Day continues through the day.

A tree fell in the Moncrief area and damaged a home. The tree went through the roof and into a bedroom, but no one was injured.

Here is what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

MORNING/AFTERNOON: The focus is shifting to isolated tornadoes and strong winds through sunrise Sunday, possibly as late as 8 a.m. or so, but rain and severe storm threat will quickly diminish thereafter. A few scattered, quick-hitting showers into the early afternoon will not significantly add to rainfall totals.