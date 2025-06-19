‘Dangerous’: Florida Lottery warns players of scam phone calls about fake winnings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is warning Floridians about increased scam phone calls falsely claiming individuals have won large lottery prizes.

These scams involve requests for upfront payments for “taxes” or sensitive personal information, which the Florida Lottery said in a news release it will never ask for.

“These scams are not only deceitful – they’re dangerous,” Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis said in the news release.

The Florida Lottery advises players to hang up immediately if they receive a suspicious call and never to provide personal or financial information.

The Lottery said scams should be reported to the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at 850-487-7730 or the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA.

Lottery winnings can only be claimed in person at Lottery offices or by mail with a valid winning ticket.

For more information on scams and how to protect yourself, visit the Florida Lottery’s Security Center.

