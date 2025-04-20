Dave’s Hot Chicken now open in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is the latest restaurant to spice up the St. Johns Town Center.

Fans lined up outside on April 18 for the opening of its latest location at 10261 River Marsh Drive.

Dave’s is known for its spicy chicken sandwiches, sliders and tenders.

The restaurant is open late 7 days a week.

Takeout and mobile ordering is available.

