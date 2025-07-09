DCPS celebrates schools with record growth in performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Schools is still celebrating after earning its first grade ‘A’ grade in district history.

In a special showcase, the district highlighted area schools that doubled their letter grade.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier says that this year’s achievements are a culmination of teamwork, but stressed the dedication of teachers, parents, and students. They were put on display to tout their hard work.

“They are definitely not F-students, or students who can’t perform. So, we came together, we looked at our students, and we celebrated every small victory they had,” said Stephanie Manabat.

Manabat, the interim Principal at Annie R. Morgan Elementary School, led a team that showed tremendous growth.

Just last year, Morgan was the lowest-performing elementary school in Florida. This year, the school received a C.

“He has actually went from a 3 to a 4 in his math and from a 4 to a 5 in his reading on his state test,” Octavia Taylor told us.

Taylor’s son Johnny is a student at Landmark Elementary School, and was born 10 weeks premature with cerebral palsy. The Taylors say the teachers at Landmark stopped at nothing to ensure his success. Next school year, Johnny will take advanced classes.

Superintendent Bernier was excited to share more about Progress Monitoring Testing. The testing model replaces traditional end-of-year tests. Instead of one test at the end of the year, students take three tests: one at the beginning, middle, and end of the year.

With this model, parents, teachers, and students receive real-time results.

Students who need additional support are provided with early intervention.

“We don’t teach to a test. We teach standards. The test then comes in and says how well did we do? This year it says we did a really great job,” the superintendent shared.

DCPS shared this list of schools that doubled their letter grade:

Annie R. Morgan Elementary (F to C)

Holiday Hill Elementary (C to A)

Jean Ribault High (C to A)

Landmark Middle (C to A)

Long Branch Elementary (D to B)

Northwestern Legends Elementary (D to B)

Oceanway Elementary (C to A)

Pickett Elementary (C to A)

Rufus E. Payne Elementary (C to A)

Andrew Jackson High (C to A)

