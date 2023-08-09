DCPS holds workshop on next steps in naming superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, DCPS school board members held a workshop to discuss the next steps in selecting the district’s next superintendent. The district is looking to rely on community input for help.

According to District officials, they plan to have this survey go live sometime next week, and they tell Action News Jax as of right now they are on track to select DCPS’s next superintendent by late November.

“We’re looking for feedback from everyone,” DCPS School Board Chair Kelly Coker said.

This comes after school board members voted in favor in June to hire Florida School Board Association FSBA in their hiring search.

Action News Jax told you about former DCPS Superintendent Diana Greene announcing her retirement after the Douglas Anderson high school investigation.

“It looks at items such as what is their instructional knowledge, and what do they know about the finical piece of going to the district,” Coker said.

Coker says that the survey is expected to go live sometime next week on the district’s website once finalized.

School board members also plan to have six different public meetings at schools in Duval County with four of them having hybrid options starting Aug. 22 at Baldwin High School at 11 a.m. and Westside High School at 6 p.m.

“We’re also going to go out in the community, and we are going to have person-to-person meetings. Some of those meetings are going to be hybrid. So, if you can’t get to the school you can participate online as well,” Coker said.

Coker says she believes as of right now the school district is on track to hire their next superintendent.

She adds the district plans to have at least 3 to 5 finalists for this position, and she says there are some important the next superintendent must have.

“If you ask me personally as a long-time career educator and a board member. I’m looking for someone who has a background and moving the needle as it relates to reading,” Coker said.

