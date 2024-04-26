DCPS issues apology for not removing Douglas Anderson teacher sooner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last week Chris Allen-Black, a math teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, was arrested in February for exposing himself.

Action News Jax told you that he wasn’t removed from the classroom for weeks after the arrest.

Now, DCPS Superintendent Dana Kriznar said Allen-Black should have been removed from the classroom long before he was.

He was allowed to stay in the classroom for nearly two months despite being charged for exposing himself at a resort on Disney property.

Orange County deputies said Allen-Black was arrested on Feb. 24 but the school district said he wasn’t removed from the classroom until April 11.

The report said the victims saw him standing naked in front of a hotel window. It adds he was touching himself on one of the top floors overlooking the pool.

On Friday, Kriznar sent a statement to Douglas Anderson families that read in part:

“In hindsight, the decision to pull him from the classroom should have been immediate given the nature of the charge against him. Additionally, following our normal procedures, only the teacher’s students’ families were notified. Given the current situation at the school, we should have informed all of you.” — DCPS Superintendent Dana Kriznar

Action News Jax Ben Becker pressed the school district all week to prove it conferred with the office of the general council.

That’s because the district claimed it did -- in its original statement last week. But a public records request only turned up one email.

But today, the district admitted to Becker it never sought guidance until April 15, which was four days after Allen-Black was kicked out of the classroom -- and two days before parents were notified.

The district called their original statement, “unintentionally misleading.”

Florida Senator of District 4, Clay Yarborough, who called out the current superintendent earlier this week, issued this statement concerning issues at Douglas Anderson:

“While I am thankful it appears an effort has been made to send communication to parents related to the most recent issue, I call on DCPS and COJ OGC to immediately release the results of the taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2023 scandal that the Superintendent and School Board were briefed on. To do so could help give parents and the public confidence that whatever responsive measures DCPS plans to implement are sufficient.”

