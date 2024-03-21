Jacksonville Mayor’s Youth at Work Partnership offering paid job training this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is now taking applications for Mayor Donna Deegan’s Youth at Work Partnership.

The program gives students paid internships and work experience this June and July.

Goodwill Industries of North Florida and the Kids Hope Alliance are teaming up to host this program.

“During the session, partnering businesses will be asked to offer students up to 25 hours of work per week in-person or virtually, provide students with mentorship and on-the-job training, and complete 2 supervisor evaluations,” the city posted on its Facebook page.

Duval County residents ages 16 to 21 can apply by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.