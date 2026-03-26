DCPS issues ‘Senior Skip Day’ warning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools issued a warning to parents and students regarding “Senior Skip Day” which is planned for Friday.

District officials and local law enforcement are monitoring recent social media flyers that are encouraging students to skip school and gather at Jacksonville Beach.

The district stated that the event is not school-sanctioned and any student who participates will receive an unexcused absence.

Local law enforcement was alerted to the event after a flyer began circulating on social media. In response to the post, the district sent an email to parents to clarify that the gathering is not an official school activity.

The following note was sent to parents:

Be Aware – Senior Skip Day

District and local law enforcement have alerted us to a flyer circulating on social media promoting a “Senior Skip Day” this Friday, March 27, at Jacksonville Beach.

Please be advised that this is not a school-sanctioned event. Students who choose to participate will receive an unexcused absence. We encourage families to discuss the importance of school attendance with their students to ensure they stay on track for graduation.

Did you know:

· When students are frequently absent, they miss essential classroom instruction that cannot always be replicated at home.

· Chronic absenteeism is linked to lower academic achievement and increased frustration for students.

· Students who miss school often may feel disconnected from their teachers and peers. This disconnection can make returning to school more challenging.

Thank you for partnering with Duval Schools to ensure Team Duval Shows Up!

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