DCPS rejects offer to purchase Southbank headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public Schools Board has decided not to relocate its administrative headquarters from the Southbank location after a vote Tuesday night.

The decision was made following extensive discussions, including a workshop held on Sept. 17, 2025, and reflects the board’s commitment to incorporating community input and ensuring the responsible use of taxpayer dollars, a DCPS news release states.

“We appreciate the thoughtful input that shaped this outcome,” said Dr. Christopher Bernier, Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools.

The decision affects administrative planning only and has no impact on classroom instruction, student transportation, or parent-facing services.

All current locations, including the Schultz Center for Teaching and Leadership at 4019 Boulevard Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207, will continue as is. The district will continue to explore other strategies to achieve cost savings and operational improvements, the news release states

