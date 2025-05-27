DCPS urges families to register for buses as registration opens for the 2025-26 school year

Duval County Public Schools bus registration is now open for students for the 2025-26 school year.

Each year, all students have to be registered for transportation before they are able to ride a bus.

Starting this year, it will also include students in self contained Exceptional Student Education (ESE) programs.

The first day of school is August 11, and DCPS urges families to register as soon as they can to ensure their child has a bus stop, according to DCPS.

For more help, DCPS has a step-by-step tutorial to guide families through the process. Click here for help with registration.

