Deadly Middleburg crash involved two vehicles and semi-truck, FHP report says

MIDDLEBURGH, Fla. — At around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle crash occurred in Middleburg.
According to an FHP incident report, a brown Chrysler van was traveling north on State Road 21. The van veered into the left lane, impacting a stopped gray Mazda sports utility vehicle.
After crashing into the SUV, the van continued moving until it collided with the rear end of a stopped semi-truck trailer.
Unfortunately, the van driver, a 77-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, Florida, did not survive the crash. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident.