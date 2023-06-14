Deadly Middleburg crash involved two vehicles and semi-truck, FHP report says

MIDDLEBURGH, Fla. — At around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle crash occurred in Middleburg.

According to an FHP incident report, a brown Chrysler van was traveling north on State Road 21. The van veered into the left lane, impacting a stopped gray Mazda sports utility vehicle.

Fatal Middleburgh crash The crash happened on State Road 21 and Palmetto Street. (Florida Highway Patrol)

After crashing into the SUV, the van continued moving until it collided with the rear end of a stopped semi-truck trailer.

Unfortunately, the van driver, a 77-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, Florida, did not survive the crash. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident.