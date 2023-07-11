Debate over Murray Hill Park fence pushes DCPS to find new playground

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Debate over a new Murray Hill Park fence has some neighbors up in arms. The fence was put up and locked by Duval County Public Schools for safety, but it’s owned by the city and paid for by the public.

The playground at the park just underwent $250,000 in upgrades paid for by the City of Jacksonville. Shortly after it was complete, DCPS put up the fence and locked it during school hours including during the summer months, locking taxpayers out.

“During the summer and daytime, it’s beautiful — no it should not be locked,” Sarah Nelson, a neighbor, said. But she understands the safety concerns.

“It keeps a lot of people out that aren’t supposed to be here like solicitors or homeless,” Johnisha Ervin, another neighbor, said.

According to an agreement with the City signed in 2013, DCPS is allowed to use the park for recreation and gym class for students at Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and they’re within the terms to put up a fence.

City Council Member Jimmy Peluso, who represents the area, worked with the district to keep it unlocked at least during the summer. The district unlocked the gate on July 5th. But he isn’t done fighting

“It is my intention and desire to see the fence taken down in its entirety and assist DCPS in securing another option for a park their students can use,” Peluso said in a memorandum.

A representative for the district said, “We are currently working with the City of Jacksonville to find a safe, alternative location for our students to play.”