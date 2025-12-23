Dec. 23, 1989: 36 years since it actually snowed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re a Jacksonville native, you remember where you were Dec. 23, 1989 -- when the most recorded snowfall occurred in the area.

The final total? Several inches in some areas, and to date, it remains the only White Christmas in Northeast Florida history.

Of course, there were no smartphones in the 20th century, but high-quality home movie cameras were available. In recent years, a few Floridians have uploaded the footage they captured to YouTube:

Jacksonville

Lake City

Panama City

So how’s the weather for Christmas this year? The First Alert Weather Team says mid-to-upper 70s are expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with abundant sunshine.

PHOTOS: 1989 snow in Jacksonville

0 of 5 1989 snow in Jacksonville Shawn Gorman says he was 5 at the time of the 1989 snow (He's in the light blue jacket.) 1989 Snow in Jacksonville Melissa Giammarco Longmire 1989 Snow in Jacksonville Chance Rutherford says he's the child raising a high five in the front. 1989 Snow in Jacksonville Viewer Christina shared a picture of her and her dad in the snow

