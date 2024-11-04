Decision day for Duval Co. Public Schools

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Duval Co. School Board will vote Monday evening on its plan to consolidate schools.

The vote follows months of public meetings about DCPS’s Master Facilities Plan, which the district says will reduce operating costs and be a better use of the voter-approved half-cent facilities tax.

Here is a list of elementary schools that have been recommended for consolidation in the 2025-26 school year:

1. Annie R. Morgan into Biltmore 2. Kings Trail into Beauclerc 3. Don Brewer into Merrill Road 4. Susie Tolbert into Smart Pope Livingston 5. George Washington Carver into Rufus E. Payne 6. Hidden Oaks into Cedar Hills

Future consolidations could include:

1. 2026-27: Hyde Grove K-2 into Hyde Park Elementary 2. 2026-27: Long Branch Elementary into R.L. Brown Elementary 3. 2026-27: Anchor Academy into Mayport Elementary 4. 2026-27: Joseph Stilwell Middle into Ed White, which becomes a 6-12 grade school 5. 2027-28: Love Grove Elementary splits into a new school at Hogan Spring-Glen Elementary in 2027-28 or Spring Park Elementary. 6. 2027-28: Englewood Elementary splits into a new school at Hogan Spring-Glen Elementary or Spring Park Elementary. 7. 2027-28: S.A. Hull Elementary into a new school at Pickett Elementary 8. 2027-28: Reynolds Lane Elementary into a new school at Pickett Elementary 9. 2029-30: Whitehouse Elementary into Thomas Jefferson Elementary 10. 2029-30: Gregory Drive Elementary into Charger Academy, which becomes an elementary school 11. 2029-30: Normandy Village Elementary, into Charger Academy, which becomes an elementary school 12. 2030-31: Ortega Elementary into a new school at Venetia Elementary 13. Between 2029 and 2034: Arlington Elementary will merge into multiple area schools based on boundary changes in the area. 14. Between 2029 and 2034: Arlington Heights Elementary will merge into multiple area schools based on boundary changes in the area.

Some of the district’s oldest schools will be rebuilt:

1. Southside Estates Elementary (Under construction; opening 2025-26 school year) 2. Ribault High (Under construction; opening 2025-26 school year) 3. Baldwin 6-12 (Project begins 2026. No completion date set.) 4. Spring Park Elementary (Opening 2027-28 school year) 5. Hogan-Spring Glen Elementary (Opening 2027-28 school year) 6. Pickett Elementary (Opening 2027-28 school year) 7. Venetia Elementary (Opening 2030-2031school year) 8. Raines High (Project expected in the 2029-2034 timeframe) 9. Lake Lucina Elementary (Project expected in the 2029-2034 timeframe) 10. Westside High (Project expected in the 2029-2034 timeframe)

Schools that will NOT be rebuilt include:

1. Beauclerc Elementary 2. Eugene Butler 3. George Washington Carver Elementary (closing) 4. Englewood Elementary (closing) 5. Garden City Elementary 6. Holiday Hill Elementary 7. Kings Trail Elementary (closing) 8. Smart Pope Livingston Elementary 9. Sallye B. Mathis Elementary 10. Reynolds Lane Elementary (closing) 11. San Jose Elementary 12. San Mateo Elementary 13. Seabreeze Elementary 14. Louis Sheffield Elementary 15. Whitehouse Elementary (closing) 16. Windy Hill Elementary

The board will vote on the plan at the meeting on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Action News Jax will have a crew there. Check back here for updates.

