Deck the Chairs taking down displays, announces chair awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Deck The Chairs (DTC) will begin the work of taking down displays in two Jacksonville park spaces. DTC organizers expect the popular Jacksonville Beach display to take a week for strike-out while the new Student Display at James Weldon Johnson Park (JWJP) will take three days to remove.

More than 58 lifeguard chairs were decorated by small business and nonprofits with 18 chairs decorated by local middle and high school art programs. The popular holiday displays attracted record crowds for the 11th season and successfully showcased more children’s programming despite multiple dates impacted by weather.

“We are so proud of the hundreds of students and teachers who participated in the 2023 DTC Chair Decorating Challenge,” states DTC Founder and Executive Director Kurtis Loftus. “The Unite With Lights Theme was embraced by all our student artists. Their expressions of unity through creativity and storytelling were inspiring.”

Four student awards were distributed between the two displays.

Judges Award Beaches Display Fletcher High School

Crowd Favorite Beaches Display First Coast Military Homeschoolers

Judges Award JWJP Display Bolles School

Crowd Favorite JWJP Display AMI Kids Jacksonville

Jacksonville Beach Deck The Chairs Awards (voted by visitors to the park over three weekends)

Best of Show Beaches Display: Publix

Founder’s Chair Expert: Glassworks

Blue Chair: American Legion Post 129

Yellow Chair:Saint Paul’s Catholic School

Red Chair: City of Jacksonville Beach

Honorable Mentions:

Angel’s Construction, Jacksonville

Country Day School, Fleet landing,

Margaritaville, Make-A-Wish Foundation

