Deck the Chairs begins in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Deck the Chairs, a Jacksonville Beach holiday tradition, will return to the Seawalk Pavilion from November 26 through January 1.

This annual event transforms lifeguard chairs into artistic light displays, created by local artists, businesses, and organizations.

The event is presented by Publix, supports arts education, and features light sculptures, nightly illumination, music, and family-friendly activities.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event kicks off on November 26 with “Deckin’ The Light Show,” where community members can participate in decorating large musical notes to complete the display.

Throughout the season, visitors can enjoy a variety of events, including the Students in the Arts Stage Programming, the Deck the Chairs Christmas Market, and performances at the Pavilion Stage.

Special events include:

December 5: The Nutcracker Ballet

December 11: Jax Beach Pier Dance

December 24: Christmas Eve Service presented by Ocean City Church

December 26: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Pep Rally

