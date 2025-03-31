Deck the Chairs ready to ‘Deck the Bins’ with student art contest

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In winter, it’s all about decking the chairs at the beach. In the spring, it’s time to deck the bins.

The Jacksonville Beach nonprofit Deck the Chairs launched a “Deck the Bins” student art contest to decorate 24 wooden trash bins throughout the beach.

The goal is to enhance environmental awareness.

The group is accepting submissions from now through May 16. Art will be displayed starting June 1.

Students age eight to 18 are encouraged to enter, with 36 winners receiving $100 each.

For more information on how to enter, visit the Deck the Chairs website.

