Delaware North announces 15 culinary enhancements for 2023 NFL season at EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — EverBank Stadium’s food service partner, Delaware North, is set to delight Jacksonville Jaguars fans this season with a diverse array of mouthwatering menu items and enhancements. From creative twists on classic favorites to innovative offerings inspired by the local culinary scene, fans can look forward to an enhanced stadium dining experience with over 15 new additions to the menu.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Marcus Snead, General Manager for Delaware North at EverBank Stadium, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Our culinary team truly gave it their all this offseason to bring a delicious array of options to every corner of the stadium. We’ve skillfully combined classic stadium favorites with creative ingredients and one-of-a-kind pairings that celebrate the rich tapestry of flavors in Jacksonville’s food scene.”

One exciting addition to EverBank Stadium is the DUUUVAL Express store, powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One. Located in the Daily’s Place area of the south end zone, this store is designed to eliminate checkout lines, ensuring a seamless and efficient shopping experience for fans.

Highly regarded brands, including Chef David Chang’s Fuku and Flagship Food Group’s 505 Southwestern, have been incorporated into menu items available throughout general concession locations and premium areas. Flagship Food Group also introduces Yucatan Cantina at Section 125, featuring a variety of authentic Mexican cuisine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are some menu highlights fans can savor at EverBank Stadium this season:

Chicken Tinga Tacos: Spicy shredded chicken, onion, cilantro, Cotija cheese, and 505 Southwestern Hatch Valley Roasted Green Chile.





Birria Beef Taco: Shredded barbacoa beef, onion, cilantro, Cojita cheese, flavorful Birria broth, and 505 Southwestern Hatch Valley Roasted Green Chile.





Breakfast Burger: A 1/3-pound burger with a sunny-side-up egg, bacon jam, and more.





Ribeye Sandwich: A 6-ounce ribeye steak with sun-dried tomato confit and horseradish drizzle.





Smoked Bologna Sandwich: Smoked bologna, American cheese, and burger sauce on a Kings Hawaiian bun.





Loaded Barbacoa Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips topped with shredded barbacoa beef, cheese sauce, sour cream, and salsa.





Pork Rind Nachos: Deep-fried pork rinds with cheese sauce, barbacoa beef, spicy chicken tinga, and more.





2nd & Long Dog: A 2-foot-long hot dog topped with chili, cheese, bacon bits, and more.





2nd & Long Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips loaded with chicken tinga, barbacoa beef, cheese, and toppings.





2nd & Long Fries: Crispy fries topped with chili, cheese, bacon bits, and more.





Smoked Turkey Sandwich: Smoked turkey breast with cheddar cheese and burger sauce.





Pork Belly Ramen Bowl: Ramen noodles with roasted pork belly, mushrooms, corn kernels, and carrots in a miso broth.





Chicken Ramen Bowl: Ramen noodles with grilled chicken skewers, mushrooms, corn kernels, and carrots in a savory miso broth.





Mediterranean Fries: Crispy fries topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, olives, and Tzatziki sauce.





Falafel Fries: Vegetarian-friendly fries with falafel, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, and Tzatziki sauce.





EverBank Stadium is gearing up to offer a culinary adventure that’s as exciting as the action on the field. Fans can now indulge in a wide range of delicious options while cheering on the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.