‘Delicious’: Car enthusiasts enjoy The Amelia ahead of Saturday’s moved-up Concours d’Elegance

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Amelia Concours d’Elegance draws thousands of car enthusiasts from all around the country.

But Sunday’s threat of rainstorms has the event shifting gears.

Because of Sunday’s rainy forecast, the Amelia Concours d’Elegance shifted the Sunday show by a day.

“With Sunday looking a little risky with thunderstorms and things of that nature, it’s not the best environment, so we decided to move the Concours to Saturday,” said Art Cervantes, Director of Events.

Multi-million dollar cars dotted the green Friday for a garden party on the lawn of Amelia Island’s Ritz-Carlton.

For Stefan Medarev, test driving a Maserati is a sensory experience.

“It’s delicious. Absolutely delicious,” Medarev said.

The event features over 200 vehicles, from the last 100 years to now.

“And look at it now, it’s one of the best shows in the country and one of the best places in the world. It’s awesome,” Medarev said.

Last year’s attendance was a record-breaking 27,000 people, Cervantes said.

That number includes Medarev, who hasn’t missed an event since it started 30 years ago.

“It’s grown so much here after year. It’s absolutely been spectacular,” Medarev said.

If you have a Sunday ticket, those tickets will still be honored on Saturday.

