Delta flight lands safely at Jacksonville International Airport after experiencing mechanical issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta 757 landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport on Wednesday after experiencing mechanical issues, officials said.

Action News Jax’s Deja Mayfield was at the airport doing a story about summer travel and could see fire trucks responding to the plane.

Delta said that flight 1329 was traveling from Jacksonville to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta when the crew saw indications of a flaps issue.

The flight landed routinely, Delta said, and proceeded to an arrival gate.

There were 176 passengers on board the flight, which will continue later Wednesday evening on another plane, Delta said.

Delta shared the following statement about the return to JAX airport:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people - that’s why the flight crew followed their training and procedures to return to Jacksonville when a potential mechanical issue was observed. We apologies to our customers for the delay in their travels.”

