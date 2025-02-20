Local

Delta offering $30k to passengers on plane that crash landed, flipped over in Toronto

ATLANTA, Ga. — Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to every passenger on board a flight that crash landed in Toronto earlier Monday. The flight, which left Minneapolis for Toronto Pearson International Airport, had 80 people on board - 76 passengers, four crew members.

The company told passengers that its $30,000 cash offer has “no strings attached and does not affect rights,” according to a CBS News report.

The 80 people aboard the flight survived when the plan crashed into the ground before landing and flipping upside down. A child and 17 others were injured, Delta said.

