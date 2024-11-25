Delta will soon offer a nonstop flight from JAX to Austin

Jacksonville, Fla. — Just in time for your summer vacation, Delta Air Lines has a new nonstop flight coming to the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX).

The airline will operate a direct flight from JAX to Austin, Texas, starting on May 7, 2025.

The inbound flight will leave Austin at 8:55 a.m. and arrive at JAX at approximately 12:35 p.m.

The outbound flight will leave JAX at 1:15 p.m. and arrive in Austin at approximately 3:00 p.m.

“Delta offering daily nonstop flights to Austin, one of our largest unserved markets, is a huge win for our business and leisure communities,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said in a news release.

Right now, Delta offers nonstop flights from Jacksonville to Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

