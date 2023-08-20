Demi Tebow is holding a woman empowerment conference in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Demi Tebow’s women’s empowerment conference, “Unbreakable”, is coming to Jacksonville for the first time.

The event is described as a confidence-building conference that educates and equips women to overcome challenges and realize their full potential.

It will be held at the church of Eleven22 at the San Pablo campus on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

For more information and to register you can visit their website .

