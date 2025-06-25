Demolish or upgrade? Magic Beach Motel’s fate back up for consideration

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The historic Magic Beach Motel in Vilano Beach could soon be demolished, depending on an upcoming decision by the St. Johns County Cultural Review Board. Being a designated Significant Cultural Resource since 2021, the motel needs the board’s approval for demolition.

The potential destruction of the building was up for discussion on April 14, following the submission of a demolition application by the motel’s current owner. Magic Beach Motel owner Tejal Patel says developer Rick Johnston has plans to transform the property into a commercial/residential use space with Johnston’s vow to retain some iconic elements of the property.

The board ultimately decided to postpone a decision until a later meeting with more evidence available. The motel will again be debated on June 30, based on a recently published CCRB meeting agenda.

Five new surveys and building evaluations were submitted since April 14, and are summarized in a document provided by the County:

A survey dated April 23, 2025 from Fisher | Koppenhafer Architecture and Interior Design found major issues with the structure. Koppenhafer is listed as the proposed replacement project’s architect. He noted low elevation, mold, and ADA non-compliance at the existing motel, and concluded that with the significant upgrades needed, the cost estimate is over half of the building’s existing value.

A Structural Inspection was conducted by Sabo Structural Engineering, with the report dated May 8. The inspector found “several structural deficiencies, including wall cracks, exposed foundations, evidence of settlement, and substandard craftsmanship,” and concluded that “…bringing the existing building up to current building code standards is not a practical or economically feasible option."

Despite reported issues with the building, some locals demand it be preserved due to its bold appearance and cultural history. Since its construction in 1951, the motel has drawn in tourists and appeared in multiple TV productions.

“You can go into other places, and everything is brand new. They almost all look the same. But Magic Beach is special,” Keith Willard shared during public comment in April.

The June 30 meeting begins at 1:30 P.M. in the auditorium at the St. Johns County Administration building in St. Augustine. The public is invited to attend.

