Department of Health issues blue-green algae alert for Swimming Pen Creek-Whitey’s Fish Camp

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County (DOH-Clay) has issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algae toxins in Swimming Pen Creek-Whitey’s Fish Camp connecting to Doctor’s Lake.

The toxins were found in water samples taken on Aug. 1, 2024.

Blue-green algae blooms occur when there’s a rapid growth of algae. This can appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water. The algae tends to discolor the water and can have an unpleasant odor.

The Department of Health said sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients are all factors that contribute to algae blooms.

Residents and visitors should not drink, swim, wade, or come into contact with water where there is a visible bloom.

If you do encounter the algae, wash your skin and clothes immediately.

According to health officials, fishermen can still eat fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms. You are asked to rinse the fish, throw out the guts, and cook the fish thoroughly. However, you shouldn’t eat shellfish caught in the blooms.

Click here to report algae blooms or call 855-305-3903. If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae, call DOH-Clay at 904-278-3784.

