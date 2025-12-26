Deputies arrest suspect after Christmas shooting in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County deputies are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say they responded to Cullen Avenue in Fort White on Thursday after getting reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a serious injury. Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Johnny McNutt, 53, of Fort White, was detained at the scene. Deputies say McNutt admitted to shooting the victim after a fight earlier that day.

McNutt was arrested and faces an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

