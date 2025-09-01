Deputies investigating Fleming Island shooting

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating a shooting Monday morning on Fleming Island. The sheriff’s office posted on social media just before 3 a.m. that the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of South Shore Drive.

The post did not state any condition of victims, but did state that a person was in custody. The suspect’s name was not released. " ... We will update the community when more information is available," the post states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.