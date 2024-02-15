DeSantis endorses bill allowing districts to charge a fee for some book challenges

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis wants Florida lawmakers to rein in frivolous book challenges that led to roughly 1,400 books being pulled from school shelves last year alone.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During a press conference Thursday morning, DeSantis blamed “activists” with “political agendas” for causing the problems.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have to empower parents. At the same time, to just have random people come in who don’t even have kids in the school system and just start objecting to things just to try to gum up the works, that is not something we should be incentivizing in this state,” said DeSantis.

According to a PEN America report roughly 1,400 unique titles were removed from Florida school shelves last year.

More than half of all book challenges were filed by just two individuals, including one man, Clay County’s Bruce Friedman, whose challenges led to the removal of hundreds of books in the district.

Related Story: Florida ranks #1 in nation for most banned books, according to new PEN America report

A proposal currently moving through the state legislature would allow districts to charge a $100 fee for any book challenges filed by people who don’t have a child attending the school where the book is located.

The fee would be returned if the challenge prevails.

“The $100 is a great step in the right direction. We know Bruce has already talked to the media and said that’s not going to deter him,” said Stephana Ferrell with the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

Related Story: Rally at Duval County Public Schools to return banned books back

Ferrell said she’s happy to see lawmakers and the Governor recognizing a problem exists, but argued they bear the brunt of the blame for causing it.

“We’re gonna let anybody object to the books. Anybody with any sort of viewpoint for any sort of reason. We’re gonna let everybody go ahead and just come at you and you’re just gonna have to deal with it. That is what’s been happening for the last year,” said Ferrell.

Action News Jax did reach out to Friedman for comment, but didn’t hear back.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The bill allowing for the fee on some book challenges is currently teed up for a vote on the House floor.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.