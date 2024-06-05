Details of defamation, racial bias about alleged whistleblower complaint against incoming DCPS Supt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Alleged racial bias, mistreatment, and defamation are all detailed in a post on social media that appears to be part of a whistleblower complaint against Duval County Public Schools incoming superintendent.

During Tuesday night’s Duval County School Board meeting, people spoke both in support and against Dr. Christopher Bernier. It was the first meeting since the board selected Dr. Bernier, the former Lee County Schools superintendent, in late May.

“I would like to thank the board for the vote for superintendent. It made a lot of people happy,” Ed Williams said during public comment.

“The last thing we need to do is hire a superintendent with baggage. We’ve read about pending litigation. Today we read about a whistleblower complaint,” Ellen Glasser, the Former Mayor of Atlantic Beach, said.

Jacksonville Today reported a whistleblower complaint at Lee County Schools against Dr. Bernier was filed just two days before he applied to DCPS and suddenly quit from just job in Lee.

A post on Facebook appears to show an anonymous email, that is now part allegedly of the complaint, sent to Lee County School Board members and the district’s Chief of Operations Officer, Larry Stephens.

According to the email, Stephens did not agree with Dr. Bernier on “...how to manage transportation.”

It said Dr. Bernier led a campaign “defaming [Stephens’] work ethics and character [and he] wished he could get rid of [Stephens] but because [he’s] black he did not want to be called a racist.”

The email goes on to say “Dr. Bernier referred to [his deputy superintendent] as his b---- and made references to her as an obedient dog.”

A follow up post on the same Facebook page appears to show an email from the district’s attorney to the poster, asking them to take down the “leaked” email because it is part of a whistleblower complaint.

“It’s not just questions and red flags at this point, its blaring alarms,” Chris Guerrieri, a veteran DCPS teacher, said.

Action News Jax asked DCPS about the post, and in response, a representative sent a statement on Dr. Bernier’s behalf that said, “The position of Superintendent in Lee County changed when the community voted to move to an elected superintendent. I respected that decision and chose not to seek office. This spring, I actively participated in processes to secure a position as an appointed superintendent. In Lee County, we improved student outcomes, and I left on good terms. I look forward to similar success as the Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools.”

Action News Jax has not independently verified the post, but a Lee County Schools representative said they’re aware of the post and has no comment. We have requested the whistleblower complaint, but the district said they’re “...exempt from release and only made public after the investigation is complete.”

