Details: Friday crash involving semi-truck, 6 other vehicles seriously injures local woman

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman was seriously injured after a crash that happened near the Duval-St. Johns county line on Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved a semi-truck and six other vehicles. The crash happened around 5:58 p.m. on I-95 South near MM330.

According to the crash report, all seven vehicles were traveling south on the interstate. A sedan was on the inside lane and the semi-truck was in the middle lane.

As the inside lane traffic began to slow down, the 53-year-old from North Carolina driving the sedan “changed lanes and violated the right of way” of the semi-truck driver.

FHP said the right rear of the sedan collided with the right front of the semi-truck. This caused the semi-truck to collide with the guardrail, jackknife, then overturn.

This caused a train reaction of five other vehicles crashing into one another.

According to FHP, a 38-year-old woman from St. Augustine was seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital.

A 74-year-old from Canada was also minorly injured.

The roadway was not cleared until around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

