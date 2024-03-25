Developer behind Berkman Plaza II files for bankruptcy, pauses planned auction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown neighbors are frustrated by another roadblock for the longtime troubled site of the Berkman Plaza II. The developer behind the property filed for bankruptcy Friday, which puts a planned public auction on hold.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Typical. It just drags on and drags on. We’re so ready for something to develop next door on either side of us,” Laura Thompson, a resident of the original Berkman Plaza, said. She moved in back in 2003. “It’s beautiful! It’s by the river. Look at it. It’s gorgeous here. It’s sad that other people don’t see that.”

Park Beeler, the owner of PB Riverfront Revitalization, had a plan that included a 42-floor skyscraper with hundreds of apartments, townhouses, and mixed-use on the first floor.

Now Beeler is one of several that owes the property owner, Choate Construction, more than $5 million.

“We were hoping somebody from San Francisco, or Texas, or New York was going to come and put corporate headquarters or something there,” Thompson said.

The bankruptcy case puts all that on hold. In the filing, Beeler estimates assets between $10 and $50 million.

Action News Jax Robert Grant dug through court records and found a history of evictions, foreclosures, and contract disputes listing Beeler as the defendant. We’ve been in touch with Beeler and are waiting for a statement.

Previously Action News Jax reported on Beeler’s prison time.

According to court documents, there’s a meeting of creditors scheduled for April 24th.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.