Dexter’s Law takes effect, creating a public registry of convicted animal abusers in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major part of Florida’s new animal cruelty law is now in effect. Known as Dexter’s Law, the legislation establishes a searchable statewide database of people convicted of animal abuse, similar to Florida’s sex offender registry.

Dexter’s Law is named after Dexter, a dog found decapitated in Pinellas County. The law increases penalties in severe animal abuse cases and, beginning January 1, requires the FDLE to publish the searchable registry of convicted abusers.

Some dog owners say the transparency is a necessary step following several disturbing cases in northeast Florida, including a pit bull found tied to a tree and shot, and a Great Dane abandoned and left to starve.

“I think it’s great,” said dog owner Bryan Withers.

Withers added, “A lot of people are cruel to animals, and they shouldn’t be allowed to have one.”

Other dog owners at the park emphasized that there are responsible alternatives for people who no longer want their pets, such as shelters or rehoming through social media. Jackie Withers said that’s how her family found their dog, Nugget.

“A guy on Facebook didn’t want him anymore, and so I contacted him, and he brought him over,” she said.

For many, the new law represents a way to ensure long-term accountability for pet owners.

“It’s been long overdue, and I think it’s a good idea for accountability just holding dog owners or pet owners generally accountable for their actions and how they treat their dogs to take care of them in general and just the repercussions if you mistreat, abuse, or neglect, any kind of animal,” said dog owner Bryson Sprayberry.

Sprayberry also hopes the registry will discourage abuse before it occurs.

“You know, let’s get rid of the malicious intent, like you don’t need to be that way. It’s just it’s disgusting behavior,” he said.

The animal cruelty registry is now live through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/

