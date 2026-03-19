DIA passes resolution, caps max parking rate at Ed Ball at $30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At yesterday’s Downtown Investment Authority meeting, city officials approved updates to the city’s parking rate schedule.

Beginning this summer, parking rates at the Edward Ball Garage off West Monroe Street will be capped at $30 after five hours, down from the current max rate of $50. Additionally, evening and weekend rates will be codified to match the existing rates of $5.

Chief Public Parking Officer Peter Sherwill says that the goal is to make parking more accessible.

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“It was kind of confusing for the public, because it was constantly an escalating rate,” Sherwill said. “We think this will help make it more accessible for people coming to do business.”

Still, Tino Francis, the owner of Top-Notch Barbershop located just a block away from Ed Ball, says the rate is still too high — especially since his parking tickets are $15.

“I’d rather just take the ticket, ya know,” Francis said.

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But Sherwill says the city must remain in compliance with Ordinance Section 122.

“[It] tells us that we need to price the garages somewhat competitively with the private facilities that are equivalent to what we have,” Sherwill said. “We still want to provide an affordable option for our stakeholder constituents to be able to come and enjoy.”

The resolution goes into effect on June 1.

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