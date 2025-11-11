‘Difficult night’: 1 dead as Jacksonville firefighters respond to 5 ‘fully involved’ house fires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said in a social media post it responded to five “fully involved” house fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In one of those fires, one person died, JFRD said, and another person was taken to the hospital. JFRD said it was a “difficult night” and that the department’s “hearts are with those affected.”

Action News Jax told you about one of the five fires, which was in Julington Creek. Another was in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

JFRD reminded people that a Red Flag Warning is in effect. The Florida Forest Service said that a Red Flag Warning means “potentially hazardous fire weather conditions that are imminent or already occurring.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The causes of the house fires are under investigation, but JFRD took the opportunity to remind people of space heater safety steps:

“As cooler weather arrives, please take extra precautions with space heaters, electrical cords, and any potential ignition sources. Check your smoke alarms, keep space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn, and never leave them running unattended or while you sleep,” JFRD said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.