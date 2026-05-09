Dinosauria: Twilight Trek at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens will host Dinosauria: Twilight Trek every night of Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 to 25, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The zoo describes Dinosauria as a journey back in time, letting park goers come face-to-face with more than 40 life-size dinosaurs and dig into hands-on fossil experiences.

Guests visiting during the Twilight Trek nights can enjoy a lively dino-night atmosphere with a DJ, themed activities, crafts and giveaways.

Tickets for Dinosauria: Twilight Trek are just $16 for non-members and $13 for members. In addition to the Twilight Trek experiences, tickets include access to the Zoo and Gardens, Carousel, 4D Theatre and Stingray Bay touch tank.

To purchase tickets, visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens’ website by CLICKING HERE.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.