Disney World brings back ticket deal for Florida residents

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced it will reintroduce its popular Florida resident promotion, the Discover Disney Ticket deal.

The deal gives locals significantly discounted access to these Disney World theme parks between January 12th and May 16th:

Magic Kingdom

EPCOT

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The following ticket options are valid for one park per day and can be used on non-consecutive dates within the offer window:

4-Day Ticket – $64 per day, plus tax (total: $255 plus tax)

3-Day Ticket– $79 per day, plus tax (total: $235 plus tax)

Advance park reservations are required for each date you plan to visit.

In addition to the classic Discover Disney Ticket, Disney is also offering a Florida Resident “2-Day, 2-Park” option that will allow ticket holders to visit EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom for $190 plus tax between January 12th and April 18th.

Those looking to stay at select Disney Resorts Collections hotels may also enjoy discounts of up to 30% on rooms through April 30th.

In order to participate in these promotions, you must be a Florida resident and provide proof of residency (such as a Florida ID) when entering the parks.

To check out Disney’s deals for Florida residents, click here.

