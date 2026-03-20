DOH-Duval to host health care drive-thru and grocery giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County will host a Community Care Drive-Thru and Food Giveaway on Saturday, March 28. The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Health Plaza in Jacksonville.

The event allows residents to access preventative health services and receive free groceries.

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The Central Health Plaza is located at 515 W. 6th St. in Jacksonville.

The department is bringing its services directly to residents through this drive-thru format to ensure accessibility for the community. Residents will not have to exit their vehicles to receive care or food.

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Participants do not need an appointment or preregistration to attend the giveaway. The event is free and open to the public and health services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis during the scheduled four-hour window.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County designed the program to remove barriers to essential health and nutritional resources.

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